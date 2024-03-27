After saying goodbye to Chiara Ferragni, Fedez moved house several times. Now, however, he would find a new place

Everyone is worried about the rapper. While the digital influencer is enjoying the Easter holidays in Dubai with his children and family, he is struggling with the move. Fedez Has he finally found a home? After some “makeshift” arrangements, in the old apartment he shared with his ex, at his parents' house and in unlikely AirBnbs, perhaps this could be the new arrangement after saying goodbye to the super penthouse he shared with his wife, with whom he is staying separating.

For some time now the Milanese rapper has left the super penthouse to which he had recently moved with his wife and children. We still don't know if Chiara kicked him out or if he was the one who decided to leave.

We only know that, in the meantime, he had taken refuge in the old apartment where he lived with his ex. In some stories and photos on Instagram you can also see Federico Lucia return to their parents' housebeing moved by the fact that today his children sleep in what was his bedroom.

Fedez he had also joked about the fact that, while waiting for his new home, he had had to take refuge in some makeshift AirBnBs, given the photos he had published on his social channels. Photos that immediately went viral on the internet.

Precisely in the days in which the ex Chiara Ferragni posts photos in a bikini, happy and relaxed, from Dubai where she is with her mother and sister Francesca, as well as with her children Leone and Vittoria at home for the Easter holidays, here the rapper is intent on making the move. So he found a new home!

Fedez presents his new home to his followers

“I am really happy and satisfied with this new nest of mine in which to welcome and live the true and only loves of my life: Leo and Vittoria. They are the fuel of my well-being and my meaning of life. They will love, I am sure, their new home“. With these words, spoken during an interview given to Settimanale Oggi, the rapper announces the move finished in his new apartment.

He also showed some on Instagram pictures of his new home, obviously still empty. She will have time to furnish it. What we see is the living area, with a sofa in the center and many boxes still to be opened. The apartment has large windows. Who knows which neighborhood of Milan he is in and whether or not it is close to the penthouse he had to leave…