After announcing the release of the second season of The Ferragnezepisodes of which will be released on Prime Video starting May 18, Fedez returned to his Instagram page where he made a confession that left everyone speechless. In fact, the singer confessed that he returned to the hospital to reopen part of the scar. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Over the last few hours Fedez has returned to social media where he has revealed to his followers a background never told until now. In detail, the husband of Clare Ferragni he confessed that he went back to the hospital to reopen the scar on his stomach.

These were the rapper’s words about it:

Hi everybody, how are you? I very happy. Today I take off some points. I didn’t tell you but practically I had to have part of the scar on my stomach reopened, again, because some stitches had opened up during the operation.

And, continuing, the Husband of the digital entrepreneur then continued her confession with these words:

I just had holes in my belly. So I got it fixed. Today I’m removing the stitches and I’ll finally have a scar that… A purely aesthetic thing, no big deal.

The Ferragnezthe episodes of the second season are coming: the announcement of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

fans of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they are no longer in the skin and anxiously await the new episodes of the second season of The Ferragnez. We remind you that the new episodes will air on Prime Video on May 18th.

These were the words that Chiara Ferragni e Fedez used to make the announcement: