The singer revealed what doctors had told him about his recovery time.

Two months after the operation Fedez she is much better and is gradually returning to her usual life. The artist who is very popular on social networks updates his followers daily on the progress of the day.

We see him lately engaged in his daily workouts, family and podcast recording Wild Moss.

In short, it seems that the specter of the tumor has passed through the singer who shocked everyone with his announcement two months ago. Fedez in tears communicated on social media that he had to undergo urgent pancreatic surgery due to the discovery of a rare tumor neuroendocrine. The surgery went very well and allowed Fedez to return home after a few days.

Two months after the operation, the same rapper updated fans on his condition. Fedez told unfiltered what the doctors had said. He did it in an Instagram story.

Source: Instagram

“The doctors told me that I could wait up to 6 months before starting singing and exercising again after the surgery.. But the willpower and the love of those close to you is sometimes stronger than everything, And here I am not even two months after the operation. Trivial to say but it is the strongest cure there is “ – her words.

In short, the singer confirmed that he anticipated the recovery time from the surgery by a lot and only 2 months ago he almost returned to his normal life. A few days ago he also returned to the stage to sing. He did it during the Milanese concert of Tananai.

Fedez and Tananai sang a song they wrote together entitled: “The mother of others“.

“Don’t tell anyone but we made a song together” – announced from the stage of the Fabrique in Milan. In short, the worst seems to have passed and now Fedez can also return to his professional life as always.