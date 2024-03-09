Fedez takes his children to Rozzano while Chiara is in New York for work, and what was once the singer's bedroom has now become Leone and Vittoria's new bedroom

As children, many of us decorated our bedrooms according to age-related tastes. As they grow up, many of them change and just like us, our childhood bedroom grows and changes. As adults, many of the things present in those environments seem distant to us, but we can always pass the baton. In fact, if we become parents, our childhood bedroom could become our children's. Passing the baton today is Fedez who left his former bedroom in Rozzano to children.

Fedez

Fedez he is currently in the house where he grew up in Rozzano, near Milan. The singer often returns to the small town to spend time with his family. Since the birth of their two children, Leone and Vittoria, visits to their grandparents have been a habit. Especially in this delicate moment, not only for Fedez and Chiara, but also for the children, the closeness of the family can be truly fundamental. These days Chiara Ferragni is in New York for a business trip and Fedez he brought his children to Rozzano.

Fedez's old bedroom

In one of his Instagram stories he shows how what was once his bedroom, today it belongs to Leone and Vittoria and we find the beds with sheets from their favorite cartoons, games and everything a child needs. There are still drawings made by Fedez on the wall when he was a teenager and starting to take his first steps into the world of music. Today, those writings made years ago bring back fond memories; but now he will create new ones with his children who will be able to decorate and add new things to the room.

Children's beds

Every generation has its own fashions and trends and every individual has their own tastes. Therefore, for a child it is essential to furnish the bedroom in a personal way. Because in that environment, you feel safe and protected.