With a series of Stories on Instagram, Fedez breaks the silence and a long social isolation, explaining what’s wrong. And thus definitively sweeping away the rumors of a crisis with Chiara Ferragni. In recent days, the images in which the singer appeared fatigued in speaking, including tics and stuttering, had aroused concern.

“I want to thank you for the messages of closeness and I want to tell you everything. Every day news about me and my family comes out that doesn’t correspond to the truth and it’s only right that I tell you what happened. Unfortunately I have to start from when I was diagnosed with cancer. As privileged as it may be, it was a very traumatic event and only today did I realize how little I took care of my mental health compared to this event, relying only on psychiatric drugs, until I found one that wasn’t really suitable for me “. explained Fedez, who in some moments was unable to hold back the tears.

“Since January I have been prescribed this very strong antidepressant which has changed me a lot, agitating me a lot, also giving me very strong physical side effects, to the point of causing me nervous tics in my mouth which prevented me from speaking freely. Having given me strong side effects, I had to suspend it without decreasing it, which is usually not done unless there are important risks. I was forced to suspend it and it caused a rebound effect ”.

“Besides giving me a cognitive blur, it gave me leg spasms that made me unable to walk for days, dizziness, nausea, weight loss, not a good thing. I couldn’t do my job, which is why I wasn’t at the presentation of LOL and the trial for the Corinaldo massacre and other things. To date, I’m not yet one hundred percent, but day by day I’m getting better,” added the singer on Instagram.

Inevitable then a reference to Chiara Ferragni and the rumors of a possible break between the Ferragnez in recent weeks: “As much as this period has been quite unhappy, it has made me understand many things, how much I want to focus on my mental health and above all how much I want spending time with my family and my wife, who have had a lot of talk about them during this time. Instead she is the only person who has been close to me, she had to suffer an incredible storm of mer * a media. In short, if I can give you some advice, it is that whatever traumatic event happens to you, take care of your mental health and your wounds, because if you don’t, they will be the ones to claim the need to be treated even in the ugliest way possible. This is the summary of my two months of shit. I still wanted to thank my wife, she had to look after a whole family and me, it’s not at all obvious. I’m a lucky man.”