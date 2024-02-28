At the meeting with Turin students, held at the Turin Readers' Club, Fedez spoke about his drug-resistant depression. Today Dr. Tiziana Corteccioni talks about this condition and explains what it is and how it is treated

Many already know about the past of Fedez with mental health problems. In fact, the young Milanese rapper suffered, as he himself says, from a serious form of depression. The singer recounted his experience in a meeting with young high school students from Turin. The meeting, aimed at raising awareness of psychiatric pathologies and therefore of sanity, was held at Turin Readers' Club. Today a psychotherapist explains what it is and how to deal with it drug resistant depression from which Fedez suffered.

Turin Workers' Club meeting

The meeting “Mental health is a right of young people”promoted by the association Acmoswhich took place at the Circolo dei Lettori in Turin, involved 370 students And Fedez. During the event the Milanese rapper got naked and told his students about his personal story experience with psychiatric pathologies. In fact, as he himself says, he suffered from a form of drug resistant depression. And today, the psychotherapist Tiziana Corteccioniexplained what it is.

Depression is a mood disorder characterized by various symptoms, more or less serious, including anxiety, profound sadness and loss of interest in normal activities. When a person suffers from a disorder like this, it is advisable to contact one specialist in the sector, in order to find the right path. Every person is different and therefore every therapy or treatment will be adapted to the patient. In the medical field, this is called depression drug resistantwhen the depressive picture does not respond to two or more antidepressants with mechanisms of different action, and taken in an adequate dosage and for a sufficient period of time. The psychotherapist Tiziana Corteccioni regarding the drug-resistant depression mentioned by Fedez He says:

“Drug-resistant depression can depend on some factors, including the severity of the depression the patient suffers from or previous treatments and how they are taken. In any case, in order to be able to talk about drug-resistant depression, a suitable period of time must have elapsed since the start of therapy and the latter must be respected in the dosage prescribed by the doctor”

Therefore, according to the words of the psychotherapist, it is essential to regularly take the therapy prescribed by the doctor. Fedezin his meeting with the kids, explained that in his case, follow therapy it was complicated:

“When you have a form of depression you need help and, if a doctor tells you to, you may also need medication. If you are being treated with psychotropic drugs, my advice is to never abandon therapy. This is the mistake I made, as soon as I felt better, I abandoned the drugs, until I became a machine in disarray”

The doctor Corteccioniregarding adherence to drug therapy explains:

“Many patients interrupt therapy and then, when they resume it after weeks or months, they no longer see the results. This happens very often, because in that period of suspension the patient's clinical picture can change, which is why when the patient decides to restart psychotropic drugs you may need another therapy or dosage. In these cases the lack of response is not caused by drug-resistant depression but by an inadequate therapy.”

Once all the variables where appropriate, the psychiatrist can establish whether the depression is drug resistant or not. And once you know this, you can intervene as best as possibleas the Doctor Corteccioni:

“In principle, we intervene by associating pharmacological therapy with another type of treatment: many studies have revealed that it could be useful to use a course of cognitive-behavioural psychotherapy, or other therapeutic techniques, such as mindfullness, but obviously everything depends on the single case and clinical picture. There is no one-size-fits-all rule.”

The meeting organized by Acmons, was intended to educate not only young people, but all of us. In fact, psychiatric pathologies should not be seen as a taboo. Those who suffer from it must rely on the right people, so that they can find it, together with a specialist better therapywhether pharmacological or not.

