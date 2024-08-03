Less than three weeks ago, the rapper was admitted to the Policlinico in Milan for internal bleeding. In that case, doctors performed a gastroscopy and operated on him to stop the blood loss.

Fedez: “Intense night but now I feel better”

“It was an intense night but now I’m better”. This is how Fedez reassures fans in a story on Instagram. The rapper, who was supposed to perform at Praja in Gallipoli yesterday, was taken ill during The flight and urgently admitted to the Hospital of Brindisi. “Hi everyone – writes Fedez – first of all I want to thank all the staff of the emergency room of the Perrino hospital of Brindisi. Secondly I send a hug to all the people who were present last night at the Praja of Gallipoli. After the last hospitalization that forced me to cancel some dates I couldn’t wait to get on stage”.

Unfortunately, the rapper says, “I felt sick during the flight and as soon as I landed I was taken straight to the hospital, I hoped I could be discharged in time, but that wasn’t the case. It was an intense night but I’m better now”. “I send you a hug and I hope we can see each other again soon, thanks for the support. I’m really sorry I couldn’t be with you this time too”.