Fedez changes record label: passes from Sony to Warner Music

After 10 years with Sony, Fedez changes record company to land in Warner Music Italy: the announcement was made by the rapper himself with a video posted among the stories of his profile Instagram.

“Today is quite an important day because, after ten years of honored recording career under Sony Music, I changed record label” Fedez said in the video.

“I wanted to thank the president of Sony Andrea Rosi for all these years together which have been fantastic, I send him a sincere and huge hug” concluded the rapper before announcing the name of his new record company.

Subsequently, in fact, the singer posted another video in which, in the Warner studios, he uncorks a bottle to toast his new record company.

“Thank you Warner Music Italy for welcoming me into their big family” Fedez wrote in another story published on social media who then, subsequently, posting another image in which the mother manager is also present, said: “A new beginning” .

The singer did not clarify the reasons for the separation from Sony, while Warner Music, for its part, celebrated the arrival of the rapper with a post on Instagram.