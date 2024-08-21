Fedez he returned to the center of the scene as a few hours ago he presented his new single in Porto Rotondo. The song won everyone over, even if some couldn’t help but notice the obvious dig at his wife Chiara Ferragni.

Here’s what we know about this non-Balocco panettone.

Fedez releases a new single: the presentation in Sardinia

Once again Fedez he ended up at the centre of the media scene, as he decided to present his new piece during an evening in Sardinia, more precisely in Round Port. It is precisely on this occasion that the rapper brought to the streets a single whose title would be DiCaprioin collaboration with the Neapolitan artist Niki Savage.

Obviously the moment in which the artist goes on stage and starts singing was shared on various social networks and the clips went viral in a matter of minutes. It is a very quiet moment for Fedez, who has accused several ailments and is now regenerating in Costa Smeralda.

A dig at Chiara Ferragni? It wouldn’t be the first time for fans

Obviously the clip in which Fedez appears immediately went viral not only for the beauty of the piece but also for other reasons. Among these the phrase “Panettone but it’s not Balocco”. which appears to be a clear reference to his ex-wife.

This is the sentence that seems to be a dig at what happened to Balocco and Chiara Ferragni in the last months of 2023. This does not seem to be the first low blow that the rapper throws to his ex-wife. For fans, even in the song Sexy shop there seem to have been references to Chiara, even if Fedez promptly denied everything.

This song, in collaboration with Emis Killain fact, talks about a story that, unfortunately, ended even if everyone described it as endless. It then talks about fame, faded naturalness and all those feelings that are unpredictable like the gambling.

Chiara Ferragni had also launched some barbs to her ex-husband appearing in some photos in the company of the bust of Napoleonnickname with which Fedez he has been called out on several occasions by his musical enemies. Despite this, only they can know what the truth is!