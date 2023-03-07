The rapper clarified what happened to him due to the rebound effect. And on the crisis with Chiara Ferragni he says: “She is the only one who has been close to me”

Fedez is back. A few minutes ago, in fact, the rapper posted a series of stories on Instagram in which – in tears – tells what happened to him in recent weeks, specifying that – despite the gossip – his absence was due to a much bigger problem than a small family quarreland indeed, precisely to his wife Clare Ferragniowes its rebirth.

Fedez’s story about his stuttering — The rapper says that in recent months he has had to take care of his own mental problems on several psychiatric drugs, the latest of which turned out to be “not really suitable for me” and gave him important side effects, up to “nervous tics that prevented me from speaking freely”. Almost all the newspapers, in fact, have dealt with the stuttering of the rapper who, according to what he now reveals, had these psychotropic drugs as his motivation. But his story doesn’t end there. When with his doctors he noticed the side effects that that drug caused him, Fedez had to stop taking it. However, this did not happen under the normal conditions in which it should happen, i.e. reducing the use of the drug a little at a time, but in a sudden way, causing what he himself defines “the rebound effect”. See also Real Madrid begins the search for a striker to replace Benzema

the rebound effect — According to doctors, in fact, with the term "rebound effect" means the recurrence or exacerbation of a disease after suspension of a drug treatment or reduction of its dosage. In that case, symptom severity is often worse than treatment levels. "This – says Fedez -, in addition to giving me a cognitive fog it gave me leg spasms which prevented me from walking, giving me severe nausea which made me lose 4kg in 5 days. That's why I didn't go to the Lol presentation," she says. "To date – explains Fedez – they are not properly 100%because I still have dizziness and sweats, but I'm getting better day by day.

"Focus on my mental health and my family" — Fedez then recounts that from now on, precisely to cure his condition, it is his intention to focus "on my mental health and on my family and about my wife, about which, in this period, everyone has been said, but she was the only one who stood by me. She's sorry she had to suffer an undeserved shit storm."

Advice: “Take care of your mental health” — “If I can give you some advice – says Fedez – whatever traumatic event happens to you, take care of your wounds, because if you don’t, they’ll claim the cure.” “I’m truly a lucky man – he says -. Taking care of my mental health now will mean dealing with all the most traumatic events in my life in the most complex and most painful way possible: therapy, without looking for shortcuts as I have tried to do in recent months”.

the instagram post after the stories — Just minutes after the stories, the rapper posted a photo showing his hand intertwined with his wife's, Clare Ferragni, and the inscription: "When something highly traumatic happens in your life (such as a serious illness or a great mourning) take care of your mental and emotional health and do not neglect your emotions or those of the people around you"