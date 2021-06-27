With the recent attacks by Codacons on Mille’s video for alleged hidden advertising, Fedez, currently in Puglia, has published stories in which he launches a dig at the Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the rights of users and consumers.

After the Codacons attack which claims that in the Mille video, as well as in the text, there would be hidden advertising linked to Coca-Cola, Fedez has responded in recent days with a series of jokes in his Instagram stories.

Today, while in Puglia for work commitments, he launched another dig at the Coordination of Consumer Associations, which is not new to attacking the rapper and his wife Chiara Ferragni.

The Codacons attack on the Mille video

Shortly after the release of the video clip of One thousand the Codacons went on the attack shouting to advertising occult both in video than in the song.

In video clip of One thousand in fact, bottles of Coca Cola and various accessories always bearing the brand in plain sight of the sparkling and caramelized drink.

As if that weren’t enough, the Codacons would go on a rampage because this famous drink is also mentioned in the song, during the chorus sung by Orietta Berti: “Red lips Coca Cola”Reads the offending verse, and perhaps also the most hummed of the whole song.

For the Codacons the matter would be unacceptable to the point of asking for the removal of One thousand from radio is TV, and elimination from each platform digital.

Fedez’s dig

Fedez, who is currently in Puglia for work commitments, spent the afternoon in the garden of his accommodation, where there are also horses.

In his Instagram stories the rapper posted a “comic” skit in which, ironically, Fedez has a conversation with a horse.

The two greet each other and exchange friendly jokes, but in the end the horse unmasks himself and distances himself from Fedez, attaching it to the cry of “W il Codacons“.

The sketch, subtle and in any case not offensive, is a reference to the continuous attacks against him by the Codacons, often even unfounded.

