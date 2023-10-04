How is Fedez? He should be fine, but for the doctors the situation remains very delicate

Some new important news has arrived in the last few hours, regarding the conditions of Fedez. The Italian rapper has been hospitalized at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan since last Thursday. He has two intestinal ulcers which have caused two haemorrhages.

Luckily the doctors were able to intervene in time and so now it should be out of danger. Father Franco Lucia himself cared about it reassure journalists outside the structure.

The news was given by theHandle. In the Note they wrote: “Fedez is slightly improving with his hemoglobin levels recovering. Now he is constantly improving, through monitoring of the blood count.“

Despite this, the doctors decided not to give them resignation soon. Concluding the note they wrote: “The situation remains delicate. Most likely he will be hospitalized at least until next week! ”

At first the situation for the rapper seemed to be under control. But on Sunday he had one second hemorrhage and therefore he needed to be transported again to the operating room. This is why the doctors are keeping him under control now observation.

Fedez’s illness and the situation

On the evening of Friday 29 September, Fedez himself, in a message on one of his stories on Instagram, explained the reason for his recovery. She had a sudden illness while she was in airportwith his team, to go to Los Angeles.

However, due to the situation, the intervention of an ambulance. Hence the timely transport to the hospital and then the discovery: he had two ulcers and ongoing bleeding.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

The rapper kept us at to thank the doctors, because thanks to the timely intervention and transfusions, they saved his life. His wife is with him Chiara Ferragni. In those days he was in France, on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week.

But in a story posted on social media, he said he was returning home early because of an emergency. The famous digital entrepreneur, however, never explained what had happened.