Among his most recent stories, Fedez does not miss the opportunity to make a bitter reference and, perhaps, even a joke thrown at his ex-wife Chiara Ferragni.

The Ferragnez fairy tale has come to an end, and it seems almost strange to be able to say it with certainty. The crisis between Chiara Ferragni And Fedez, which is at the center of many social debates, in magazines and newspapers, has been going on for weeks and is becoming increasingly deeper and their paths. All that appears, for the moment, are two lives destined to divide to seek happiness elsewhere.

Fedez, as is known, left the family home and moved to a new apartment in the Piazza Castello area of ​​Milan. Among his Instagram stories, the rapper shows himself struggling with the furnishings of his new home, asking his followers for advice on children's bed.

I'm looking for the children's bed for the new house, do you think this is beautiful, very beautiful or would you call the social workers?

The ironic choice of a bed in the shape of a monster with sharp teeth and black eyes sparked hilarity among fans, but did not fail to fuel speculation about the breakup with Chiara. In fact, among the stories, Fedez also jokes about his own walk-in closetdecidedly more spartan than the luxury one he had in the family home.

We are talking about that room, often and proudly shown by his ex-partner. A way to play down or a veil dig at the ex-wife? “Walk-in closet, I already miss you”, sounds like a bitter joke for Fedez and probably also a reference as big as a… walk-in closet. Even the design references he “doesn't understand anything about” all seem to lead to one conclusion: a new life is starting without that Ferragni touch of class.

In recent weeks, Fedez has dedicated himself to other activities, such as participating in the Mugello race with Ferrari number 8. A way to distract yourself from worries, certainly. Already in the past, however, he had published stories of nostalgia and a generic “return to the origins”. There was some mild reference to his relationship with Chiara Ferragni. He wouldn't be surprised to read even a dig.

Meanwhile, Chiara Ferragni focuses on her children and work. Her absence from social media these days is eloquent and she reveals a moment of great difficulty. Yet the strategy seemed to have changed to a greater presence in the comments, for the fans, but the silence fuels a certain apprehension.