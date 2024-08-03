There had been great concern for the rapper among his family and friends, as well as among the many followers who follow him on his social channels. Given the latest statements, the misadventure that struck Fedez in the last 24 hours.

The rapper had been hospitalized urgently last night for reasons not initially specified by his staff. A message had communicated his inability to participate in an event precisely because of his health. The announcement had thrown all of Fedez’s followers into concern and curiosity. However, Annamaria Berrinzaghi, the rapper’s mother, clarified the situation.

Berrinzaghi, in fact, spoke on a radio news programme on RTL 102.5 explaining that the hospitalisation was caused by afood poisoning due to the mushrooms consumed in the hours immediately preceding the artist. Fedez must have felt very ill and for this reason he had to go to the hospital, at least this time without there being secondary and “mysterious” problems to worry all his fans. Fedez’s mother says:

Federico was hospitalized for food poisoning. There is no connection with his illness. He ate mushrooms.

His mother said this on the radio, evidently to calm the anxieties surrounding the rapper. In the same interview, Berrinzaghi reassured everyone by adding that Fedez was resigned a few hours after arriving at the hospital. Fortunately, it was nothing serious. The artist has already returned home after receiving the necessary care.

The Fedez’s staff had previously posted a note on Federico Luci’s Instagram account to explain the reasons for his absence from the event scheduled in Gallipoli, Puglia. “During a flight to Gallipoli, Federico felt ill. He was treated by an ambulance at the airport and is currently awaiting the results,” read the brief statement from the rapper’s entourage in an Instagram story. Shortly after, a note from the Brindisi ASL confirmed Berrinzaghi’s version. It reads: “At 10:29 p.m. he arrived at the Perrino emergency room on a 118 ambulance, with abdominal pain and vomiting. He was taken in, had blood drawn and was treated with painkillers. At 3:51 a.m. today he was discharged at his request.”