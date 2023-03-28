Fedez and the audition with Jennifer Aniston: “I made a great impression”

Fedez auditioned for a film starring Jennifer Aniston: the singer himself revealed it during the last episode of his podcast Wild Mosswhich starred Fabio Rovazzi.

In fact, the rapper said he auditioned for a Hollywood film for Netflix, entitled Murder Mysterywhich starred Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

“I arrive in a hall, a girl locks me in a room, gives me a fake gun and says toh, ‘act’!” revealed Fedez.

“And how did it go?” Rovazzi asked him with the singer replying: “Well, in my opinion I made a great impression”.

“I also had a fake mannequin that I had to take by the throat, point a gun at it and say ‘I spoke in English my whole life, stupid idiot!’” added the singer, arousing Rovazzi’s hilarity.

The singer then posted on his Instagram profile the clip of the film in which “his” part is played by the actor who was then taken for the film, or Luis Gerardo Méndez.