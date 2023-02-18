Over the last few hours, there has been nothing but talk about the alleged crisis among the Ferragnez on the web. From the final of San Remo Festival, the couple is no longer shown on social media. However, some clues that have emerged on the net could become proof of the separation. Now it would have been to confirm the rumors Fedez who made a sensational gesture. Let’s find out together what he did in detail.

Although a week has passed since the end of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festivalsome episodes that took place on the stage of the Ariston Theater continue to be talked about. In detail, it is rumored that the kiss taken between Fedez and Rosa Chemical would have destabilized the serenity between the Milanese rapper and the digital entrepreneur.

In fact, even if those directly involved have not exposed themselves openly, their gestures appear to be gods signals very specific with which they would like to communicate that they are in the Ferragnez house tensions. After completely disappearing from social media, in the last few hours the Milanese rapper has decided to break the silence with one move which left all his fans speechless.

Federico Lucia is back to being active on his own Instagram profile publishing one history useful to understand the mystery that surrounds it. These appeared in the image in question words:

You are my magnet, I am your magnet.

The phrase shared by the singer is one verse of his song “Favor the feelings” written on the occasion of the marriage proposal to Chiara Ferragni at the Arena Di Verona. A few hours later, the story was removed by the person concerned but this has not prevented some users from saving it screenshots which is now easily available on the net.