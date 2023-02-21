Fedez returns to social media to sponsor his podcast, angry followers

Fedez returns to social media to sponsor his new podcast, disappointing followers who expected updates on the alleged crisis with Chiara Ferragni.

The rapper, who after the Sanremo Festival has hardly posted anything, except the very harsh attack against Mario Giordano and an enigmatic message, removed shortly after, for his wife Chiara Ferragni, in the late morning of Tuesday 21 February 2023 is came back posting a stories about his profile Instagram announcing the start of his new podcast.

The ad was labeled adv, meaning it was sponsored content.

And it was precisely this detail that infuriated the rapper’s followers: many, on Twitter, underlined once again how both Fedez and his wife Chiara Ferragni in these days do nothing but publish sponsored content and avoid publishing photos of the family as they always have in the past.

“As it happens, Fedez is now launching its new podcast, we are full of your hype” comments a user on social media, underlining how that of the Ferragnez is actually only a strategy to increase attention towards the couple.

“I don’t give a damn about your podcast, the alleged crisis with your wife or anything else, I miss seeing the stories with Leo and Vitto,” another follower wrote.