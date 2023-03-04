The singer denies the crisis with his wife Chiara Ferragni: his words have not gone unnoticed

Fedez is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the moment. After the end of San Remo Festival the singer has decided not to show himself more social together with his wife Chiara Ferragni. From here everyone could not help but assume that the couple is experiencing a moment of crisis. In the last few hours, however, the singer broke the silence and explained the reasons for his absence on his Instagram page. Let’s find out together what he said.

Fedez breaks the silence and explains the reasons for his absence on social media. Again the singer he chooses his Instagram page confessing that in this period he doesn’t feel like sharing his life as he has done until now. What has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of her followers, however, is that with her announcement, Fedez has denied the news of the crisis with Clare Ferragni.

These were his words about it:

I’m going through a period where I prefer to stay away from social media as much as possible. The relationship with my wife, whom I thank for her constant support, has nothing to do with this decision. See you soon.

In this way, therefore, Fedez has denied any gossip that sees him as the protagonist of an alleged crisis with Clare Ferragni. A few days ago Fabrizio Corona, for example, confessed that the digital entrepreneur would like the divorce by the singer. After Fedez’s words, however, the news would seem to be completely unfounded.

Without a doubt Fedez tried to answer all the questions that arose as a result of the singer’s absence at the press conference of LOL 3the show produced by Amazon Prime Video.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be more updates about this much-talked-about story from the pages of the main gossip newspapers.