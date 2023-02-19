These are the words of the singer: “They investigate to see if they are gay”

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of these last few days. The social silence of the two suggests a crisis, even if many think it is all linked to a strategy. After a few days of silence, the singer returned to social media where he became the protagonist of a outburst that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Fedez a real one fury on social media. Yesterday afternoon, the singer shared some Instagram Stories in which he showed all his anger. No reference to Chiara Ferragni; the reason, in fact, is linked to some questions posed by a journalist from Out of the core.

In detail, the journalist confessed to the singer to investigate his sexual orientation. At this point Fedez, who recorded everything, blurted out on social media where he let himself go for a long time outburst. These were his words:

Today I facilitated the work of an investigative journalist from Out of the core who contacted all my childhood friends asking if I’m gay or if I have anything to hide. Dear journalist, I’m not homosexual and if I were I would say so. I believe that the work of investigative journalism is difficult to reconcile with investigations of the c *** o type these. Dear Mario Giordano, dear friends of Fuori Dal Coro, for me you are the sewer of journalism and you suck as shit

And, continuing, the Husband by Chiara Ferragni added:

And why on earth Fuori Dal Coro has the priority of carrying out an investigation into me to see if I’m homosexual or not. Why did I show pictures of your fascist friends dressed as Nazis? You took it wrong, huh? Mario Giordanino? D***heads.

After the outburst, Mario Giordano he replied to the singer by writing to him that it was a mistake. These are the words of the journalist: