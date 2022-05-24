Rapper Fedez feels lucky today, after the battle against the disease: “He didn’t take the lymph nodes, the histological examination has arrived”

Months have passed since the operation for the removal of the neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. Fedez a few hours ago he announced that he had received another good news and that he was feeling really lucky. That fearful experience changed his life and taught him to appreciate important values.

During the presentation of Love Mithe Charity concert to be held next June 28 at 18:00, in Piazza del Duomo (Milan), the rapper is back in break the silence about the disease.

Fedez’s words

I consider myself lucky because the histological examination has arrived and has not taken the lymph nodes. The tumor was very rare, it’s that of Steve Jobs. The luck is that he does not have a classification in benign carcinogen but in G1, G2 and G3. Mine was G1, which means a lot of c * o … he didn’t get lymph nodes and I didn’t have micro metastases, so I didn’t have to have chemotherapy. At 90% I can say that everything is fine. It is as if you see the world in color. All is well, however, duodenum, gallbladder and a piece of intestine have been removed.

Fedez discovered the diagnosis last March and the doctors, after a few days of hospitalization, subjected him to a surgery at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The discovery of the neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas came in time and the hospital team managed to intervene by completely removing the mass and part of the organ.

Credit: fedez – Instagram

All the while, the rapper could count onlove and the support of his family, in particular of Chiara Ferragni, who never abandoned him. On the support of all her friends and colleagues and on that of her numerous fans.

After the operation he thanked everyone publicly, he felt loved and that affection gave him the strength to face everything with courage. Today Fedez has understood what are the important things in life. He himself confessed that before he only thought about money and making more and more of it. But now he knows that other things are important and that they must be enjoyed to the full, because suddenly everything can change.