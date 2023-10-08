Finally Fedez returned home and on social media he was moved by the sweet video and the reaction of Leone and Vittoria: here’s what happened

After emergency hospitalization, and the great apprehension and concern that have spread among the fans, Fedez returns home. As soon as the singer reopened social media, after many days of absence, he wanted to offer some special thanks.

Surely, what helped him overcome this difficult period were his wife Chiara Ferragnithe parents, the team of experts, and finally the love of the fans and followers who filled him with messages.

It was precisely to them, to all those who were close to him, that he wanted to send his first message as soon as he returned home. However, what has moved social media in these last hours is the video posted by the singer himself which shows the reaction of Leo and Victoria ahead of their beloved father’s return home.

Fedez returns home, the touching video and the reaction of Leone and Vittoria

October 6th Federico Leonardo Lucia aka Fedez, returns home after hospitalization at the Fatebenefratelli hospital. After 8 days of hospitalization and as many days of pure silence around him, the fear and tension on social media has finally eased.

The first message he wanted to send was a message of thanks to all the people who showed him affection and warmth by being close to him. From the healthcare staff who took care of him, to all his family members, in particular Chiara Ferragni.

Surely, once he returned home, he was able to once again feel the love that lies in the embrace between father and children. From the video that was shot, you can see Fedez’s emotion in opening the door of his house and being welcomed by his two children, Lion And Victory.

The little ones, as soon as they realized that it was their father at the door, immediately started screaming full of happiness. “Dad dad”, Fedez could not hide a smile full of emotion.

The video was published directly by the singer on Instagram stories, and was then reshared by numerous users. Still in the video, we notice how Leone gave Fedez some gifts; some drawings made by him to welcome him back.

Fortunately, after much worry, Fedez is fine. As has already been explained, the rapper must spend a period of complete rest before being able to return to working on his projects. Obviously, the important thing is that it ended in the best possible way.