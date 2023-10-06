Fedez has been discharged from the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan

Fedez has returned home: the singer, in fact, has been discharged from the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan where he had been hospitalized since Thursday 28 September for two ulcers that had caused internal bleeding followed by a new episode of bleeding on Sunday 1 ° October.

The ward where Fedez was hospitalized was locked down due to the crowd of onlookers stationed in front of the hospital, while, shortly before his discharge, the rapper’s wife, Chiara Ferragni, and his father Franco Lucia had arrived at the Milanese hospital.

He had already anticipated that the singer could be discharged today The Republicaccording to which the results of the latest tests to which the rapper was subjected in the last few hours were good.

Fedez’s last message on social media dates back to September 29, the day after his hospitalization, when on his profile Instagram had written: “In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life.”