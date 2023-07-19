Fedez reported an abusive parking lot. As we read on Repubblica.it, after seeing him turn among the cars, indicate to arriving motorists where to park and then ask them for money with a certain insistence, the artist and his personal assistant alerted the police who intervened and Illegal parking reported. It happened yesterday in via Doria, in the Central Station area in Milan.

When the steering wheel of the general prevention office of the police station arrived on the spot, it found him with small denomination banknotes in his pouch and a booklet in his purse with a list of car plates, corresponding to those parked in via Doria. He was sanctioned and reported – as a repeat offender – for abusive practice of the profession.

The news immediately made the rounds on social media where there are those who pointed the finger at Fedez (‘Bravo, strong with the weak!’, ‘Great Fedez who denounces a homeless man, what a man’) and those who instead sided with the rapper (‘Why are you defending abusive parking?’, ‘I don’t understand why the comments against Fedez probably never scratched your car for not paying free parking to an asshole who suddenly pays for it’ ).