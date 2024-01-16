Wazza, the X user attacked by mistake by Fedez during an episode of Wild Mosshints that he will file a complaint against the rapper.

“What Mr. Fedez and the broadcast did Wild Moss it's incredibly serious,” he writes on his profile Literally every clogged social network, Qhatsapp and whatnot. Obviously I will take action in the appropriate places, but I am very upset by this.”

Memes aside guys, what Mr. Fedez and the Muschio Selvaggio program did is incredibly serious. There are those who cannot bear the weight of the public pillory… we understand each other.

Yesterday, Monday 15 January, during an episode of his podcast, Fedez lashed out against the haters who target him and his family every day. “They may tell me I'm wrong for putting my kids online, but I want the virtual world to be the same as the real world,” he said. “Do you want to apologize? You make me a nice video, if you get on your knees even better… If you touch my children, I will devastate you. It's illegal? I don't give a shit.”

Then the rapper mentioned the name of one of these haters, a user who calls himself “Davidone” on I will go to Davidone's family, to Davidone's girlfriend, to Davidone's employer…”.

The rapper also showed the photo of the man he thought was Davidone on his smartphone screen. But the image depicted another person: Wazza, precisely. That is, an X user who comments mainly on events related to football and his favorite team, Inter.

The confusion made by Fedez arises from the fact that the user Davidone “stole” Wazza's photo and published it on his profile.

“I think we have a problem. I've already taken steps to sue Davidone, but I think that's not his fucking face, but mine. How do we do it?”, he wrote on X Wazza.

