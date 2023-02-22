Fedez no longer looks like him, the smiling and irreverent person we knew before Sanremo seems to have disappeared. To have affected, probably, the alleged crisis with the right wife right after the festival. The rapper reappeared on social media to present his new podcast “Wolf” dedicated to the world of finance. During the live YouTube, however, the artist gave a very unconvinced impression. Agitated, distracted and tried: thus, the Milanese rapper, in a moment in which he should have brought out his charisma and personality, that is, at the official presentation of his new personal project, was betrayed by such emotion that he even stammer several times.

“I hope, in the podcast, I don’t stutter like today, because I have an incredible stutter” confessed Fedez at the end of the presentation where he appeared very agitated. Anxiety, however, did not stop Fedez from throwing a dig at his haters.

“Everyone rest assured because I will not interrupt anyone – specifies Fedez addressing all those who accuse him of speaking above others – You will see this great effort I will make not to interrupt anyone”.