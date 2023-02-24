Fedez reappears on Chiara Ferragni’s social networks: the photo hand in hand

On a particularly complicated day for Fedez, Chiara Ferragni returns to post a photo of her husband on her social profiles after weeks of silence.

Surprisingly, in fact, on the evening of Friday 24 February 2023, the influencer uploaded among the stories of his profile Instagram a photo that shows the hands of the two as they shake.

Chiara Ferragni has not written anything, but the photo is worth a thousand words: it expresses the closeness, love and affection of the woman towards her husband and silences once and for all the rumors about the alleged crisis of the Ferragnez, which would have started immediately after the Sanremo Festival 2023.

Even the decision of the day on which the image was published would not seem accidental: on Friday 24 February, in fact, Fedez had published a series of videos on social networks in which he appeared very tried and above all a stutterer.

“Sorry for the stutter, but it’s a problem I’ve had for some time, it takes me some time to formulate a sentence” Fedez had declared in a video published in the stories of his profile Instagram in which he replied to Selvaggia Lucarelli after an article by the journalist on the singer’s way of doing charity through Easter eggs with his image and a donation to a foundation headed by the entrepreneur Carlo De Benedetti.

A video that shocked and at the same time alarmed Fedez fans, who immediately expressed their concern about the rapper’s health on social media.

Not only that, several users had begun to show all their disappointment at the apparent “indifference” of his wife Chiara Ferragni, who continued to post photos of her children, her sisters and her professional commitments on social networks as if her husband had never existed.

“Chiara Ferragni should be close to him now more than ever” someone wrote on Twitter. And again: “Chiara Ferragni is blessed to do fashion shows while Fedez is alone in the midst of a nervous breakdown. I am speechless”.

Accusations to which Chiara Ferragni decided to respond in the evening: she is always by her husband’s side, especially in a moment of difficulty for him.

If then there was a real crisis between the two, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni themselves will tell it, perhaps, as hypothesized by more than one observer, precisely in the second season of The Ferragnez.