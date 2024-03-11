After the crisis with his wife Chiara Ferragni, Fedez arrives on TV as a guest of Francesca Fagnani, in the new season of Belve, the program on Rai 2.

After the crisis with his wife Chiara Ferragni and after the digital entrepreneur's interview on Fabio Fazio's Che Tempo Che Fa, the Milanese rapper also lands on TV, to be interviewed by Francesca Fagnani. Fedez will be a guest of Beastsin the new season of the television program broadcast as always on Rai 2. His interview should have already taken place last November, but then Rai backtracked.

Last November Francesca Fagnani herself announced that she would have one of the guests of Belve Fedez himself. Then Rai decided to withdraw the offer, without specifying the reason. The rapper, obviously, had not remained silent in the face of this decision.

“Let's say I wasn't welcome. They didn't want me. And they made a statement that I found genuinely unpleasant. Do you know why? Because I was in the hospital, literally dying, and I had no chance to respond. I also found it particularly careless on a human level. […] It wasn't a question of money“.

Fedez had also said that he would go there for free and that the fee had nothing to do with it. “I had the intention of doing a good thing, and I hope in the future to succeed, in some way, with Francesca Fagnani, a journalist with a straight back who I thank for having supported the position of her invitation”.

He will be able to make up for it now after a few months, since, according to rumors leaked online, it seems that the Milanese rapper will certainly be among Belve's guests. The new season of the program will begin on April 2, 2024 in prime time on Rai 2.

Fedez guest of Belve, it now seems official: the announcement

After the interview of Chiara Ferragni to What's the weather like, it's also time for the rapper to return to TV to also talk about the separation from his wife. But there will certainly also be some reference to the announcement of the stop to the Muschio Selvaggio podcast.

There will be five new episodes, but we don't know when the interview with Federico will be broadcast. Hoping that Rai doesn't turn around again.