“I'm receiving lots of emails about a problem I've also encountered. Having had pancreas surgery, like all people like me I need to take pancreatic enzymes to be able to eat and assimilate food, and we're having problems. There seems to be only one company that produces them, and for a month now it seems they haven't been found.” So Fedez raises an 'alarm' in his Instagram Stories about the lack of pancreatic enzymes, proteins that those who have had pancreatic surgery need to be able to assimilate food. “A problem that I'm also having – explains the rapper – I had a small supply of pancreatic enzymes aside, I'm running out of them and can't find them“.

“How can it be solved? Without it we can't eat, we don't assimilate anything and when we go to the bathroom it's not fun”, adds the rapper, who then publishes a series of messages in which various users point out that the problem is felt by many . “It would seem that the issue is bigger than it seemed at the beginning and that it no longer exists in northern Italy. Send us your emails so we will contact AIFA”, says Fedez, tagging the Ministry of Health in his Stories.