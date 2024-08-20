Fedez posts a photo with his children, the mystery of the dedication: “I miss you”

After going on vacation with their mother in Greece, Vittoria and Leone, the children of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, have reunited with their father with whom they are spending a few days of vacation in Sardinia.

It’s Fedez himself who posts on his profile Instagram a photo of him with his children and his now inseparable dog Silvio.

What didn’t escape the followers’ attention, however, was the caption chosen by the rapper who wrote: “Don’t waste your time on me. You’re already the voice in my head. (I miss you, I miss you).”

Words that many have interpreted as a special dedication towards someone: and there are already those who hypothesize that it could be his now ex-wife Chiara Ferragni.

At the moment, however, a reunion between the two seems very unlikely. He has been photographed with various companions on several occasions, while she is currently engaged, albeit with various difficulties, with the manager Silvio Campara.

The influencer herself, in the meantime, flew to Corsica for a few days of vacation in the company of her friends: all that remains is to wait for her eventual response.