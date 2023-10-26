Fedez will be a guest on ‘Che Tempo che fa’ on Sunday 29 October on the Nine. The rapper returns the favor after Fabio Fazio was a guest on the podcast ‘The Wild Bunch’ hosted by Fedez and Davide Marra on 23 October. The program announced the news on its social profiles. Is this a disgrace to Rai? “But when ever – says Fazio to Adnkronos – Are we crazy? I made ‘Muschio Selvaggio’ with him. After that Fedez always came to me“, concludes the host who recorded a boom in ratings in the first two episodes of Il Nove.