Ferragni-Fedez, the interview with “Belve” becomes a case. Chiara fears for her husband's statements

Now between Chiara Ferragni And Fedez only the lawyers. Their love story is over and a legal battle is underway between the two. Now Fedez's interview with “Beasts“, the Rai2 program hosted by Francesca Fagnanithe episode dedicated to the rapper will be broadcast on April 2 and Fedez – reports the Quotidiano Nazionale – would be ready to tell his whole truth. Even on pandoro Balocco and about his sentimental situation. But Clear Ferragni would have it warnedforbidding the husband to talk about their private life on TV.

Fedez but he intended to tell absolutely everything, both on the issues of charity than on theirs tile crisisto. As if that wasn't enough, then, the rapper he would also have made another legal move, again speaking through his people lawyers to his wife and demanding – based on what Qn knows – that no longer showed the faces of his children on social networks. At the basis of this there would be the disappearance of Leone and Vittoria from the posts. Although according to other sources the decision would have been taken as mutually agreed and without inconveniencing the lawyers.