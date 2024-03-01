It's really true, sometimes, that after the storm, calm always returns. It was what you will have heard many times already Fedez in these turbulent weeks. There is also a small glimmer of serenity for him and for the soap opera which involves him in the legal case which sees him accused by Codacons.

The consumer and environmental protection agency has started one several weeks ago defamation lawsuit against Fedez, born Federico Lucia, for his words against a fundraising campaign by Codacons. During the pandemic, according to Fedez, the advertising banners promoting a “fictitious” fundraiser were misleading to the public.

The issue first arrived on Twitter at the time (now X) and then moved to the courtrooms of the Court of Rome. To further increase Codacons' accusations against the rapper, there was also a complaint to the Financial Police to investigate the declarations from “have nothing” of Fedez. This complaint had triggered a real earthquake and hundreds of newspaper headlines in recent weeks. Everyone was already screaming scandal about “the billionaire rapper who declared himself to be penniless”.

It wasn't exactly like that, according to Fedez the words were decontextualized and used to attack him. Well, now Codacons presents its own apologies to Fedez. The consumer protection organization therefore took a step back after issuing a press release in which it accused the rapper and his companies of suspected tax evasion and dubious behavior.

Fedez received one apology letter by Codacons, which subsequently removed the incriminating statement from its website. The deletion of the press release by Codacons was carried out in response to the request of the rapper's lawyers. The latter received a letter of apology signed by president Carlo Rienzi.

The association also clarified that it does not want to accuse Fedez of tax evasion or any other crime. Subsequently, Codacons made public the complete text of the letter sent to Fedez's lawyers. The text contained, in fact, any misunderstandings created by the use of evidently heated tones. Some passages of letter from the Codacons: