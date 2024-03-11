“We would absolutely like to continue this podcast, so much so that I personally am willing to pay the part of the podcast that is not mine, even more than its current value”. Fedez states this in the new episode of 'Muschio Selvaggio' where together with Davide Marra (known as Mr Marra), he announces the temporary stop of the podcast. From today, in fact, the last three episodes of the already recorded podcast will be broadcast and then we wait for the legal dispute with Luis Sal to be clarified.

The news, says the rapper, “went viral. It was poorly explained and therefore we do not want to add to the misinformation and go into the merits of the legal matter. The theme is the future of this podcast: so far we have filmed this one, plus two other episodes.” And after that “we will no longer film because the situation is currently at a standstill. The money is literally running out”, adds Fedez, explaining that “a part of the only income we have to support this project, i.e. the views, does not even go to the project itself”.

“We have been working on this podcast for 10 months without being able to build what we have in mind to do”. In short, “the situation is quite complex and given the latest vicissitudes we no longer believe we can move forward because it would make no sense to continue like this. It is becoming an unsustainable situation for everyone at work.”