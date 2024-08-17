Fedez, Millionaire Profits from His Historic Companies

The economic results of the companies Fedez continue to be positive. Despite the decision of his parents, Annamaria and Franco, not to distribute profits but to reserve them for the future, Fedez’s companies show remarkable performances.

The company Zdf concluded the 2023 budget with a useful of 1.485 million euros and a sales of 4.9 million euros. Zedefthe holding company that manages the entire group, made a profit of 2.8 million euros, lower than the 3.9 million of the previous year, but still significant.

In January 2024, the merger of Zdf with Doom srlmarking an important step in managing the singer’s activities. Despite some initial losses from startups Bumper cars And Happy Seltz Bohemiain line with the financial plan forecasts, Fedez’s business empire proves to be solid and resilient, overcoming even the difficulties linked to family problems with Chiara Ferragni.