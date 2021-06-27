In the ranking of the most viewed video clips on YouTube in Italy this week, Mille stands out above all, with over 15 million total views. In the top ten are all Italians, including new releases and songs that are confirmed after several months.

The summer has begun and the listening of the most popular songs of the season has begun. Up YouTube i have already come out video clip of those that will become the hits of the year and that will make the beaches dance from June to September.

Page Social Artist has published the ranking of video clip most viewed music in Italy during the week and the data show that One thousand is the first on the list with a total of almost 15 and a half million views.

Mille: the video clip of the week

In the 25th week of the year, Social Artist drew up the ranking of the 50 video clip most viewed music in the last seven days on YouTube in Italy.

Read also: Fedez, repents and asks Michielin for forgiveness

With 7.7 million views in the last week, to position itself at the top of the ranking there is One thousand, irrepressible success of Fedez, Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti which totals almost 15 and a half million to date views.

A figure also in line with the fact that One thousand is the best-selling single of the week for two consecutive weeks.

The artists in the top 10

In the other 9 positions of the ranking of video musical YouTube most viewed in Italy there are not only the catchphrases of the moment and that will mark the entire season, but also videos of songs that have already been released for some time and that have come out of Sanremo and from Friends 20, thus confirming the success achieved through the TV.

Immediately after One thousand, in the second position there is Saint John with Malibu which earns 4.4 million views, reaching 44.6 million.

Third place, always on the podium, Rocco Hunt is Ana Mena with A Kiss Suddenly with +4.4 million views, followed by the beloved Gunslinger of Electra Lamborghini which adds 3.17 million views and reaches 7.6 million.

Aka7even and his Loca they are in fifth position with 6.4 million views plus, and soon after there is a new release of Blanco, Me do Go crazy, which immediately takes 2.9 million views.

Seventh position for Fred De Palm tree: You I will reach continue to collect views, 2.12 million this week.

You might be interested: Fedez will sing in Sanremo: Codacons condemned

In eighth place a timeless success of 2021: Shut up IS Coupons gods Maneskin reaches 54 million views with the 2 million of the past seven days.

Ex aequo for J-ax is Annalisa with Federico Rossi: be Sauce that Movement Slow they reached 1.78 million views in seven days.