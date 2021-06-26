The success of Mille is now unstoppable. The single sung by Fedez, Orietta Berti and Achille Lauro has remained at the top of the ranking of the best-selling singles in Italy for two consecutive weeks. This was announced by the Italian Music Industry Federation.

One thousand is already the song of the summer 2021. To confirm this there are the countless passages in radio is TV, the infinite shares on social, the millions and millions of stream on the various platforms digital and over 14 million views up YouTube.

Yesterday there Federation Industry Musical Italian(FIMI) announced that for the second consecutive week One thousand is the best-selling single in Italy. In second place there is Malibu, single of Saint John who held pole position before the rise of Fedez, Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti.

Mille: hit of summer 2021

One thousand everyone really sings it. It could not be otherwise, given the over 12 million stream up Spotify and on the various digital platforms, the more than 14 million views up YouTube with its second position in musical trends, the continued sharing on social and the steps in radio is TV that show no sign of diminishing.

And these are all numbers that continue to grow by the hour. In addition to these stellar achievements, for the second consecutive time, the title confirmed by the Fimi – Federation Industry Musical Italian of single best seller of the week in Italy.

At the second position we find Malibu, which was at the top of the rankings before the phenomenon launched by Fedez, Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti.

The reactions of Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti

Obviously it is Fedez, be Achilles Laurel, be Orietta Berti they could only be delighted with this unstoppable success, fruit of their collaboration that has met with the total approval of the public, due to the vast popularity of all of them and the rediscovery by the younger generations of Orietta Berti as a peerless performer in pop music.

From profiles social of the three artists the news was shared with great enthusiasm, and who knows who will not continue to hold the primacy among singles best sellers in Italy.

