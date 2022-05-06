Without a shadow of a doubt Fedez and Chiara Ferragni are one of the most loved and esteemed couples in the world of social media. A few days ago the two returned from New York where they took part in the Met Gala 2022. There was one recently meeting between the couple and Damiano dei Maneskin together with Giorgia Soleri.

Fedez and Chiara Feragni never cease to amaze all his fans. Following the period of convalescence, the Milanese rapper is taking back his life. For the first time he attended the Met Gala 2022 together with his wife. Now he’s back to Milan to hug her children again and spend some time with hers friends.

Among dating more recent by the artist there is also the one with Damiano David. The Milanese rapper and the Maneskin frontman gave rise to one reunion together with their respective girlfriends. In fact, Chiara Ferragni and Giorgia Soleri were also keeping him company.

Needless to say, everything was immediately documented on social. In fact, a photo which portrays him together with the Maneskin soloist. The post in question was very much appreciated by all of his fan and it boomed in likes and comments within a few hours.

How the friendship between Fedez and Damiano David was born

Although at the time Fedez was not the judge of the Maneskins, the two met throughout X-Factor. Damiano David was not in a team with the Milanese rapper but he immediately created one good understanding between them. Subsequently, the artists met again at the Sanremo Festival where they both arrived in the final. However, the Maneskins won as the singer finished runner-up alongside Francesca Michelin.