The recent rumors about the alleged crisis between Fedez And Clear Ferragni they turned the spotlight on their relationship. Lately, what has contributed to further intensifying the media attention is the fact that the two participate in different fashion shows in different places. In fact, while Fedez made the decision to go to Paris for a show during Paris Fashion Week, Chiara Ferragni surprisingly decided to desert all the fashion shows on the calendar.

This sudden change in their plans caused quite a stir, especially considering that, until recently, the two were often seen together at social events, especially in the world of fashion. Fedez's decision to participate in the fashion shows, despite Chiara's absence, gave rise to various theories and hypotheses on the real reasons for this division.

Chiara seems to be more focused on her image as a mother and on gradually resuming work related to her brand. Fedez, however, has chosen to take a different path and wants to maintain a relevant presence in the world of fashion even without his wife.

In past years, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have often been seen together at fashion shows Fashion Week, joining the crowd of photographers and stylists to celebrate the new trends and collections on the catwalk. This year Chiara has opted for a total disengagement from the fashion shows, preferring to remain at Milan. The singer has chosen to maintain an active presence, so he decided to participate in both the events in Milan and in Paris.

Fedez enjoyed the front row at the fashion show Donatella Versace in Milan, showing himself in an impeccable look, in total black with a red watch. Furthermore, she also took the trip to Paris to attend the fashion show Vetementsdemonstrating the desire to be updated with the latest trends.