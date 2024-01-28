Fedez launches theSOS: “You can no longer find pancreatic enzymes in pharmacies. We need them to eat.” VIDEO

Fedez raises the alarm about the shortage of pancreatic enzymes. The rapper, husband of Chiara Ferragni, has undergone pancreatic surgery for a tumor in March 2022 and takes this drug which replaces the functions of a removed or reduced organ, necessary for patients to assimilate food. “I'm receiving lots of emails about a problem I've also encountered – he begins Fedez in his Stories on Instagram -. Having had pancreas surgery, like all people like me I need to take pancreatic enzymes to be able to eat and assimilate food, and we are having problems. There seems to be only one company that produces them, and it seems they haven't been found for a month now.” And again: “A problem that I'm also experiencing – explains the rapper – I had a small supply of pancreatic enzymes aside, I'm running out of them and I can't find them.”

“How can it be solved? We can't eat without it, we don't assimilate anything and when we go to the bathroom it's not fun”, adds Fedez who then publishes a series of messages in which various users point out that the problem is felt by many. “It would seem that the issue is bigger than it seemed at the beginning and that in northern Italy it is no longer there. Send us your emails so we will contact AIFA”, he concludes by tagging the Ministry of Health in his stories.

WATCH FEDEZ'S APPEAL

And the reply didn't take long Ministry: “Regarding the deficiency of pancreatic enzymes, it is specified that the issue specifically concerns the drug Creon. This is a known situation that is independent of the regulatory activities of Aifa, which has already provided patients and healthcare professionals with adequate information, including operational information, for some time”, we read in a note. “To date, the only manufacturing company (Viatris Italia Srl) has communicated the impossibility of satisfying demand due to excess demand – continues the Ministry – However, as already communicated by Aifa through the procedures ordinarily used in the event of a shortage of drugs, the Agency allows healthcare facilities to import similar drugs authorized abroad, in the event that the facilities themselves encounter discontinuities in the supply, at the level of the distribution networks to which they have access – he underlines – Furthermore, pharmacies that do not should they find the product in the usual distribution channels, they can place a direct order with the owner via the appropriate Customer Service”.

The Ministry of Health concludes by letting it be known that “follows the questionas well as all those relating to cases of drug shortages, with great attention and implements all relevant activities aimed at guaranteeing the therapeutic continuity of patients”.

The first signs of shortages of this drug arrived as early as the autumn of 2023, when the Italian Medicines Agency sent an information note to healthcare professionals announcing that distribution will probably be limited until 2025. “Due to production problems/high demand, pancrelipase-based medicines Creon* 10,000, Creon* 25,000 and Creonipe* 35,000 – explains AIFA in the note dated 25 October 2023, with the owner/sales dealer Viatris Italia Srl – are currently distributed on a quota basis; this situation will presumably continue until 12/31/2025. The shortage is not due to safety or quality issues and has already been communicated to the regulatory authority in accordance with current legislation”.

AIFA therefore invites healthcare workers to prescribe these drugs “only for authorized indications, to inform patients already under treatment also in order to avoid hoarding phenomena and to prescribe Creon 10,000 and 25,000 and Creonipe 35,000 only if strictly necessary, in the minimum effective dose, and if for the indication in question there are no valid therapeutic alternatives or if, for patients under treatment, it is not possible to switch to other medicines. This is to ensure that the available packages, as they are limited, are used for indications for which the medicine cannot be replaced”.

