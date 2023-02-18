Fedez goes on the attack, hard video against Mario Giordano. “Why are you investigating me?”

“I am not homosexual, if I were I would say it”. After breaking the silence on social media, Fedez goes on the attack, lashing out at Mario Giordano and his broadcast “Fuori dal coro”.

“So today I facilitated the work of an investigative journalist from ‘Fuori dal coro’ who contacted all my childhood friends asking if I’m homosexual, asking if I have things to hide”, Fedez begins, in the first of two videos posted on his Instagram Stories. Well, dear journalist, I’m not homosexual, if I were I would say it,” continues the singer, who shows a video of the exchange with the journalist on his laptop.

“I think the work of investigative journalism is difficult to reconcile with fucking investigations like these. So dear Mario Giordano, dear friends of ‘Fuori dal coro’ for me you are the sewer of journalism and you suck at shit ”, closes Fedez who then returns with a second video. “Why on earth does ‘Fuori dal coro’ have priority over investigating me? To see if I’m gay or not? Why did I show photos of your fascist friends dressed as Nazis?”, he asks. “You got it wrong, huh? Mario Giordanino? Dickheads.”