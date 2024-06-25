The clues were all there: at the ‘Sexy Shop’ release party lots of OnlyFansers, some ‘spoilers’ on radio programmes, Silvio, Fedez’s new dog, with the OnlyFans bandana, and yesterday a story from Fedez on the Instagram profile with a t-shirt in which the platform’s brand was clearly visible. Fedez officially confirms the start of a new collaboration with OnlyFans, one of the first artists in Italy to use the platform to promote the launch of a song, and makes an appointment at 2pm today on his Instagram profile to find out all the details.

In fact, following in the footsteps of many international artists, Fedez will use the platform to offer fans an exclusive look at the backstage of the ‘Sexy Shop’ video, on the creative process of his music and beyond, obviously! This initiative aims to create an even stronger and more direct bond with the public by offering new and entertaining content.