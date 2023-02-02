“A sport that is useless is karate”. This was stated by Fedez, during his podcast Muschio Selvaggio. “I lost years of my life learning completely useless things…. goliardic moves”, added the rapper to whom Luigi Busà replied closely. Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo 2020, in a post on Intagram he writes: “Karate is a of the oldest martial arts in the world that teaches respect and discipline for ourselves and for others. I make this video to defend my sport, my category and to carry on an Italian pride because today, we are Olympic champions in this martial art. But not only. I’m here to defend sport, whatever it is.”

In a video Busà adds: “So, I think that sport like a song can be liked or disliked but I don’t think it’s useless. I don’t want to make controversy, but to defend karate and beyond, to defend whatever sport it is”. Then the invitation to Fedez “to train together one day, because I’d like you to discover how much beauty, how much technique and how much respect is hidden behind this wonderful sport”.