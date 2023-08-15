J-Ax has returned to talk about the re-built relationship with Fedez and his return to Article 31, after having also made peace with Jad, a lifelong friend with whom he forms the duo. “It’s stuff that teaches you about life, you think about it with a cool head, when time passes. But what happened with Jad was that at a certain point we couldn’t stand each other anymore, after about ten years with Article 31 we had spent too much time shut up together in a van. With Fedez, perhaps we didn’t have enough empathy to see two different points of view, both wounded”.

“Even now – he continued – I think I was right and so was he, but we saw each other through the eyes of the other”. Then he added: “Given that I don’t always agree with the choices he makes, I want to break a spear in his favor. Sometimes he is very misunderstood and provoked. It seems that everything he does doesn’t go well, but the fact is that in Italy they forgive you everything except success. Fedez is very extreme: extremely bad, extremely good, affectionate or unfriendly. And I like these things. He is a person who lives by his rules, a bit of an anarchist, but also a very intelligent entrepreneur ”.