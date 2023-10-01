In the end, Rai intervened to put an end to the long back-and-forth between Fedez and Francesca Fagnani who, for some time, had wanted the rapper to be a guest on her show Beasts. Just when the singer and X Factor judge had decided to say “yes” to the journalist. In short, nothing will be done. From Viale Mazzini there would have been a sharp stop to Fedez’s participation in the broadcast broadcast on Rai2. The site gave the indiscretion TvBlog. Fedez’s hospitalization for internal bleeding, therefore, effectively eliminated the problem. The reason? Fedez’s participation in Belve would have been paid. The decision therefore would not have anything to do with politics according to what transpires from sources in Viale Mazzini, who were not at all interested in the case except to exploit the affair, after the publication of Fagnani’s post. In short, no censorship, just the company’s choice of entertainment programme.

Fedez, the surgeon: “Hemorrhage not linked to pancreatic cancer. A few days in hospital and he will be discharged” See also César Azpilicueta, a Praetorian 'Premier' for Simeone 30 September 2023



It all started last February, when Fedez received a direct invitation from the journalist. Invitation rejected by the sender on the occasion of the Sanremo Festival. Around that time, rapper and then-friend Luis Sal’s podcast – Wild Moss – had moved to the Riviera and was broadcast for the entire duration of the festival at 6.45pm on Rai2 and from 7pm on RaiPlay and among the guests who came to the studio there was also Francesca Fagnani. On that occasion Fedez had asked his guest who he would like to interview but she had said no and Fagnani had replied: «You, but you really didn’t say no to me. You told me: “Let’s see”. Subsequently the rapper had second thoughts, backtracking and agreeing to participate in the broadcast.

The tense relations between Fedez and Rai

But relations with Viale Mazzini have not been good for a long time, Fedez had accused Rai of wanting to censor his speech against homophobia and the positions of the League against the Zan bill at the Concertone on May Day 2021 without taking into account Sanremo 2023. In the last edition of the Festival had attacked some Italian politicians, in particular Galeazzo Bignami, deputy minister of Infrastructure, showing (and tearing up) the photo of the government representative Meloni in a Nazi uniform during a party in 2005 and the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Roccella, attacked on the abortion issue, forcing the then director of prime time entertainment Stefano Coletta to dissociate himself after his freestyle in the second episode. To end, then, with the famous fluid kiss with Rosa Chemical in the final episode.

Fagnani: “Belve never took anyone’s voice away. Maybe it won’t end like this.”

«The only thing that matters now is that Federico is well. Just a clarification. As regards the news relating to Fedez’s participation in Belve, it is true that the Rai management did not consider it appropriate. I don’t agree with this decision, nor has Belve ever silenced anyone. Maybe it won’t end like this.” Thus Francesca Fagnani on Instagram regarding the Rai stop to the interview with Belve di Fedez.

Orfini: “Stop Fedez? It’s not Rai, it’s TeleMeloni”

«So does the Rai management veto Fedez’s participation in Belve? It is the same management that closes successful programs and replaces them with catastrophic flops, causing the public service to lose audiences and resources. It’s not Rai, it’s TeleMeloni.” Matteo Orfini, deputy of the Democratic Party, wrote it on X (formerly Twitter). «Rai’s choice to stop Fedez’s participation in Belve is serious. This undermines the freedom of the public service. Well done by Francesca Fagnani who had the courage to reiterate that her broadcast has never taken away anyone’s voice”, adds Simona Malpezzi, senator of the Democratic Party, on X.