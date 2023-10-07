After the great fear, Fedez returned to speaking publicly. He did so by giving an interview to Aldo Cazzullo for Corriere della Sera. The singer spoke about the hospitalization and the emergency in which he lost a large amount of blood due to stomach ulcers. He realized the problem while he was at home. He lost consciousness, but managed to call an ambulance in time.

Fedez also underlined the importance of the blood transfusions he received and expressed gratitude to the doctors and paramedical staff who treated him, and underlined the importance of blood donors. “I lost half my blood, I was dying,” he told Cazzullo.

He then mentioned the previous surgery he had undergone in March 2022 for pancreatic cancer. Ulcers from the past few days may have a connection with the previous operation and the stitching necessary after the removal. The singer also revealed that he had other health problems over the summer, including psychosomatic disorders such as shingles and severe gastritis due to stress: “The fact of being rich does not make us immune to fears or emotional stress. In my case, having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 33 is the predominant reason,” he said. And to Cazzullo’s question about how he experienced this moment with his wife Chiara Ferragni, the singer replied “Chiara is here with me right now. She dropped everything and came home, for me.”

Fedez then discussed the importance of mental health and admitted that he went through acute depression after his cancer diagnosis. In this sense, you indicated the need to open a dialogue on the topic, especially with young people: “It is a topic that concerns boys and girls. Perhaps listening to my experience, precisely that of a person who is thought to be happy because she has everything, could have helped them feel less alone.”