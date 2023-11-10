How much does Fedez earn? And what is her heritage? In 2023 he reached his first 20 million turnover through the network of companies directly or indirectly controlled by him. If his Chiara Ferragni’s business hadn’t flown in the same way, in 2022 he would have already been one step away from reaching her. As indicated by Open, the rapper seems to have a golden touch. Why? None of his companies were loss-making.

Thanks above all to mother Annamaria Berinzaghi, known as Tatiana, who everywhere is the sole director or in any case at the helm of her son’s companies. The two holding companies that control the other companies have collected profits in the millions. Zedef just under 4 million euros and Zdf just over 1.6 million euros.

But the subsidiary Autoscontri also did well, as it doubled both its turnover and profit by renting luxury cars. And even better is Doom srl (the extended name is Dream of ordinary madness entertainment) which exceeded 10 million euros in turnover, bringing home around 400 thousand euros in profit.

Overall, the Fedez group recorded a profit of 6 million euros, awaiting the results of some companies that will close their first financial statements only at the end of 2023, such as Muschio Selvaggio, whose capital is divided in half with Luis Sal.

The novelty, however, was in mother Annamaria’s choice not to let her son put even a cent of what he earned in his pocket. There is evidently enough money in the family, and all the profits have been set aside in the various companies, usually as an extraordinary reserve and in some cases to cover previous losses.

#Fedez #earns #secret #success