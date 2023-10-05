Chiara Ferragni breaks the silence after days of silence: Fedez was able to hug little Leone again

He is still hospitalized Fedez and the doctors keep him under constant control, even if at the moment his condition should be stable. Yesterday evening, his wife Chiara Ferragni decided to break the silence on social media with a message of thanks.

The rapper’s family have experienced days of great anxiety and worry. After falling ill and rushing to the hospital, it turned out that he had it two ulcers and one hemorrhage in progress.

His wife Chiara Ferragni was in those days France, on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week. However, in a story posted on Instagram she wrote that she was returning home first to an emergency.

The famous digital entrepreneur has never explained the reason of this trip. Only a few hours later Fedez himself published a story, in which he said that they had found him two ulcers and one hemorrhage.

Consequently, he wrote that he cared about to thank the doctors, for saving his life. But on Sunday he had a second hemorrhage and therefore he needed a new one gastroscopy.

Fedez’s conditions and Chiara Ferragni’s message

In recent days his parents and wife have never left him alone. Just yesterday evening Chiara Ferragni has the silence was brokenwith a message on X (formerly Twitter), in which he wrote: “I read you and I am grateful!”

As reported byHandle the rapper’s conditions are now good. The doctors are keeping him under control and could resign him, probably in the next week.

Yesterday Fedez was also able to hug his son again Lion. The same newspaper immortalized the wife, parents and little son leaving the hospital together, even though they decided to do not answer to questions from journalists.

The mother and father stopped outside the hospital a few days ago and said he was better. Both families are trying to help the couple in this delicate moment. Chiara Ferragni’s sisters, together with her grandparents, are taking care of the dog Paloma and the little ones Leo and Victoria.