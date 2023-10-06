After Fedez’s hospitalization, for the first time his wife Chiara Ferragni responded to a journalist outside the hospital

On the morning of Thursday 5 September Chiara Ferragni returned to the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan to visit her husband Fedez. The Italian rapper has been hospitalized in that facility for more than 8 days, due to two ulcers, which caused him to hemorrhage.

Fortunately now from the latest updates, its conditions appear to be very good. This is what doctors are for confidenteven if we don’t know it yet date of his resignation.

On the day of her hospitalization, Chiara Ferragni was in France, on the occasion of the Paris Fashion Week. However, she herself wrote in an Instagram story that she was returning early due, for an emergency.

He never explained the reasons for this return in advance. The husband the next day, in a message he wrote that he was in hospital and was doing better. Because of a illness he was rushed to hospital.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

From here the doctors discovered that he actually had two ulcers and also a hemorrhage. At first the situation seemed to be under control, but on Sunday it took a turn for the worse second hemorrhage.

For this reason the whole family was large anxiety for the situation. The parents interviewed outside the hospital said he was better and that they should be strong for him.

Chiara Ferragni’s first words on Fedez’s conditions

Chiara Ferragni in these days has always maintained the silence about what they are experiencing. On Wednesday evening she went to the hospital with her son Lion and then in the evening, he wrote a message in which he thanked the fans.

Finally on the morning of Thursday 5 October, she went to hospital again. On this occasion at the exitwhen asked by journalists about Fedez’s conditions, replied: “He’s better!”

At the moment there is the maximum confidentiality on the rapper’s conditions and also on the date of possible resignations.