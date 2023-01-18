Home » News » Fedez, his rebirth: huge tattoo for Leone and Vittoria

Fedez ended up in the spotlight again. The rapper, however, this time did not cause discussion because of new songs or unwelcome phrases but because of a new tattoo that takes ALL over his back. But what is it about? Let’s find out together!

A few months ago Federico Lucia had really made the public concerned by the discovery of pancreatic cancer. The man had kept his fans updated on every development and was soon operated on, showing with pride his scar.

The boy never hid the fact that a give him strength it was hers family and, above all, his children and in fact he wanted to dedicate a beautiful ed to them huge tattoo!

Fedez: tattoo in honor of the children

As shown in these hours on his social networks, Federico Lucia (aka Fedez) has recently embellished his back with a tattoo which represents a phoenix.

The phoenix grips in its claws the stitch needle and is reborn from the ashes generated by the fire lit by my children. For the strength you managed to give me in this new chapter of my life. Leo and Victoria.

wrote Federico Lucia in these hours, showing the colorful animal that covers his back and also part of leg he was born in buttock.

The bird is, as is well known, a symbol of rebirth and, in fact, Fedez has decided to have it imprinted under the skin after the removal of the pancreatic cancer which he underwent a few months ago.

The artwork made by the tattoo artist Luca Natalini, also features a drawing depicting the artist’s children, the Thing most important in his life.

The post immediately got thousands of likes and just as many comments: most of them are positive and praise the rapper and his new tattoo; someone, however, also had to complain!