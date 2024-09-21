Finally, there is also the dissing (more or less) of Selvaggia Lucarelli against Fedez. After the cross-attacks between the rapper and Tony Effe, before the surprise closing with the song Allucinazione Collettiva that Fedez dedicates to Chiara Ferragni, here is Lucarelli’s attack with a ‘song’ that sums up the story. The writer and blogger, author of the book ‘Il vaso di Pandora’ on the latest events of the Ferragnez, proposes a text on her Instagram stories.

“With rappers you do great, I told them scary. With them you act like a phenomenon, with me you whine at the police station. You act like the one on the street who acts ugly and uncork, with me in the courts and you want 150 kappa”, he writes referring to disputes and requests for compensation.

“You go around with the carers ‘bro I come from Rozzano’, but without the big and fat ones you seem like Sangiuliano. ‘He told me you little kid, help me marshal!’, and then ‘damn uncle I used to play at the Leoncavallo'”, the text continues before closing.

“I don’t touch your children, you’re already there, being a child. Chiara’s is a vase, yours is at most a potty,” concludes the rapper-writer.